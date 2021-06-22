Man Holds Umbrella for Daughter Attending Online Class in the Rain
The picture of a father holding an umbrella for his daughter in the rain has gone viral.
Fathers are our silent pillars, they go to the ends of the world for us, and we seldom hear them complaining about it. One such incident has recently surfaced from Karnataka, where a father is seen holding an umbrella to protect his daughter from the rain while she studies by a roadside.
In the picture, the girl is sitting on a railing by the side of the road while it is raining heavily all around in Sullia, Karnataka. She has to attend online classes, and due to the lack of options, has to start her class right there by the road. Her father holds an umbrella over her head while she listens on to the lecture in this heartwarming picture.
The duo had to venture out onto the road since remote areas and rural villages in the area do not have adequate network to connect the phones there with the internet.
Netizens were quick to applaud the father's efforts for his daughter. Here is how they reacted:
Hats off to fathers like him and many others out there!
