Man Holds Umbrella for Daughter Attending Online Class in the Rain

In the picture, the girl is sitting on a railing by the side of the road while it is raining heavily all around in Sullia, Karnataka. She has to attend online classes, and due to the lack of options, has to start her class right there by the road. Her father holds an umbrella over her head while she listens on to the lecture in this heartwarming picture.

The duo had to venture out onto the road since remote areas and rural villages in the area do not have adequate network to connect the phones there with the internet.

Check it out here: