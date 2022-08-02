ADVERTISEMENT
Fashion Brand Sells ‘Kachha-like’ Shorts for Rs 15k, and Twitter Is Appalled
"Ye langote nahi langoté hai", wrote a user.
i
The internet is filled with bizarre things and the list just keeps getting longer. Recently, a fashion brand called KOBE launched its loungewear including striped shorts for Rs 15,000 and desis were a little taken aback. Not just because they were expensive, but also because they thought that the shorts were ordinary looking and even reminded them of the desi striped boxers!
A user on Twitter shared the screenshot of the site and shared it with a caption, "Why is this pattapatti trouser 15k?" His post went viral and netizens, obviously, had a lot to say about the shorts or as some people called it, kachha.
This is what they said:
ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×