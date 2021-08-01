J&K: Farmer’s Son Secures Second Rank in Economic Services Exam

The Deputy Commissioner of Kulgam took to Twitter to share the news.

Tanveer completed his schooling from the Government Primary School in Kund, and then went on to give his Grade 12 exams from the Government Higher Secondary School. He completed his graduation in BA (Bachelor of Arts) from Government Degree College, Anantnag in 2016.

Talking about his journey, he said, "During the Covid period, I confined myself to the four walls of my room and started preparing for IES examination while doing my M.Phil. I never let Covid impact my schedule of studies. I worked very hard and considered my first attempt as my last attempt and in the end I achieved this feat," in a statement to PTI.