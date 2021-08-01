J&K: Farmer’s Son Secures Second Rank in Economic Services Exam
Tanveer Ahmad Khan is a BA graduate and also holds a masters in philosophy (M.Phil).
Tanveer Ahmad Khan, a farmer's son from Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir has managed to pass his Indian Economic Services (IES) exam with flying colours.
Khan has not only cleared the exam, but also secured the second rank, making it a commendable achievement. He hails from a small village in Kulgam called Nigeenpura Kund, which is about 80 kms from Srinagar.
The Deputy Commissioner of Kulgam took to Twitter to share the news.
Tanveer completed his schooling from the Government Primary School in Kund, and then went on to give his Grade 12 exams from the Government Higher Secondary School. He completed his graduation in BA (Bachelor of Arts) from Government Degree College, Anantnag in 2016.
Talking about his journey, he said, "During the Covid period, I confined myself to the four walls of my room and started preparing for IES examination while doing my M.Phil. I never let Covid impact my schedule of studies. I worked very hard and considered my first attempt as my last attempt and in the end I achieved this feat," in a statement to PTI.
He has been a promising student from the beginning, and even managed to secure a Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) from the University Grants Commission (UGC) during the last year of his post-graduate program. After that, he went on the pursue his Masters in Philosophy (M.Phil) from Institute of Development Studies, Kolkata.
He also appreciated the government's efforts to encourage more and more scholarship programmes and said, "The government has initiated various steps for educational reforms and we should also focus on other aspects like research centers in all colleges with full-fledged faculty and priority should also be given to other lesser opted subjects."
When asked if he would like to give any advice to other young aspirants from J&K, he said, "The youth of J-K are brilliant who can excel in every field and they should look for alternate careers than the conventional ones."
