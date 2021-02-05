Farmers' Protest: Jazzy B Calls Out Celebrities Backing Govt

Following pop star Rihanna's tweet questioning the internet shutdown in parts of Delhi amid the ongoing farmers' protests, a number of Bollywood celebrities and sports personalities took to Twitter to post almost identical messages backing the government's stand on the new farm laws.

On the other hand, actors Swara Bhasker, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh and Indian-Canadian playback singer and songwriter Jazzy B have been lending their support to the protests.

Jazzy B has taken to Twitter to call out the celebrities posting in favour of the government.