Farmers' Protest: Jazzy B Calls Out Celebrities Backing Govt

Diljit Dosanjh and Jazzy B have been actively speaking on the farmers' protests 

Shubhangi Derhgawen
Updated
Social Buzz
2 min read
Farmers' Protest: Jazzy B Calls Out Celebrities Backing Govt
i

Following pop star Rihanna's tweet questioning the internet shutdown in parts of Delhi amid the ongoing farmers' protests, a number of Bollywood celebrities and sports personalities took to Twitter to post almost identical messages backing the government's stand on the new farm laws.

On the other hand, actors Swara Bhasker, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh and Indian-Canadian playback singer and songwriter Jazzy B have been lending their support to the protests.

Jazzy B has taken to Twitter to call out the celebrities posting in favour of the government.

Jazzy Takes on Suniel Shetty 

Farmers' Protest: Jazzy B Calls Out Celebrities Backing Govt
(Photo: Twitter)

The Rapper Calls Out Virat Kohli 

Farmers' Protest: Jazzy B Calls Out Celebrities Backing Govt
(Photo: Twitter)

He Criticises Karan Johar Too

Farmers' Protest: Jazzy B Calls Out Celebrities Backing Govt
(Photo: Twitter)

Jazzy B Says Bollywood Celebs Are 'Sold Out'

Farmers' Protest: Jazzy B Calls Out Celebrities Backing Govt
(Photo: Twitter)
Farmers' Protest: Jazzy B Calls Out Celebrities Backing Govt
(Photo: Twitter)

Jazzy B 'Heartbroken' After Yuvraj Singh's Tweet

Farmers' Protest: Jazzy B Calls Out Celebrities Backing Govt
(Photo: Twitter)
Also Read
Post Rihanna Episode, How Will We Ever Say ‘Padharo Mhare Des’?
Post Rihanna Episode, How Will We Ever Say ‘Padharo Mhare Des’?

Not just Rihanna, Kamala Harris' niece and lawyer Meena Harris, activist Greta Thunberg and a host of other popular personalities have been directing their attention towards the farmers' protests.

After their respective tweets, several Indian celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Ajay Devgn, Virat Kolhi and Sachin Tendulkar, expressed support for the government's stand on the protests and called for an "amicable resolution" to the protests through coordinated tweets with the same hashtags #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda.

Published: 

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!