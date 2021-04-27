Farmer Donates 2 Lakh Set Aside for Daughter's Wedding For Oxygen

A farmer from Madhya Pradesh, Champalal Gurjar, recently donated Rs 2 lakh that he had set aside for his daughter's wedding to the local administration to buy oxygen.

His gesture comes at a time when the country is grappling with a severe oxygen crisis, where almost all hospitals are running out of the life-saving element that almost every COVID patient requires.

He handed over the check to the district collector, Mayank Agarwal, who lauded Gurjar's gesture and said, "If others take cue from the farmer and donate, the fight against the pandemic will become a lot easier."

His daughter Anita, too, was proud of the decision her father took, and said, "Right now, there is a dire need for medical oxygen given the surge in COVID-19 cases".