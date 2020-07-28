Fans Allege Tulsi Kumar’s ‘Naam’ Is Copied From Darshan Raval
Fans have been trolling T-Series on Twitter.
On Monday, T-Series released the official music video of the song 'Naam' by Tulsi Kumar, in collaboration with Millind Gaba. Within a couple of hours hashtags #TheNaamIsSaariKiSaari and #TseriesUsedSaariKiSaari started trending on Twitter as fans alleged that T-Series had allegedly copied the song 'Saari Ki Saari' by Darshan Raval.
Interestingly, musician Darshan Raval, whose song has been allegedly plagiarised by the music label, took to Instagram to share the teaser of 'Naam.'
Check out what the fans had to say:
Nirmaan, composer of 'Naam' took to social media to explain that 'Naam' had been composed much before he met Darshan Raval.
One fan also constrasted the two songs.
