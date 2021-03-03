Fans Celebrate Virat Kohli Crossing 100 Million Followers on Insta
Virat Kohli has become the first Asian to reach this milestone on Instagram.
Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has become the first Asian celebrity to reach 100 million followers on Instagram. He has also become the sixth celebrity in the world to have so many followers.
To celebrate the moment, #100MillionViratiansOnInsta has been trending all over social media, with fans just not being able to keep calm! The cricketer’s century on Instagram was also welcomed by the ICC with a post congratulating him.
Thanking his Instagram family, Virat Kohli shared a beautiful clip on his handle, with a glimpse of his famous posts over the years.
Watch the video here:
Sharing the post, Kohli wrote that his fans made this journey beautiful.
‘Feeling blessed and grateful for all the love,’ said Kohli in the post.
Have a look at how fans could just not stop celebrating this big moment:
At the top of the list of most followers is athlete Christian Ronaldo with 266 million followers. Along with other pop stars, footballers Lionel Messi and Neymar are also among the top five of this list.
