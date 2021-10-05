Desi Fan Finds Painting Similar to Majnu Bhai’s From ‘Welcome’, Twitter Amused
Who knew an iconic painting from a Bollywood movie would end up in an art gallery!
If you are a Bollywood fan, you're well aware of Welcome, the classic comedy that most people have seen more than once. Starring Akshay Kumar, Nana Patekar, Paresh Rawal, and others, it has given us iconic characters and memes too!
One of the most iconic among them is Anil Kapoor's character Majnu Bhai! Remember him? The gangster who's tough on the outside and soft on the inside, and a total goofball when it comes to women. He's also an artist, and thanks to this plot, it gave us one of the most epic things; this brilliant piece of art:
If you don't remember this painting, might as well stop calling yourself a Bollywood fan. A woman recently uploaded a picture of a painting she found in the India Habitat Centre, an art gallery in Delhi, that looked similar to this painting, and uploaded a picture on Twitter with the caption, "Can't believe I found majnu bhai ki painting today."
While some users took the whole thing as a joke, a few others disagreed and talked about how the two paintings weren't similar at all.
Do you think the paintings look similar?
