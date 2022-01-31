Kerala: Ace Snake-Catcher Vava Suresh Bitten by Cobra, Condition Critical

Suresh gained fame after he became the go-to name for people who found snakes in their homes and backyards. He has reportedly rescued over 50,000 snakes and animals. He releases the snakes he rescues into the wild. This is not the first time Suresh’s life has been endangered because of his rescue missions.

In 2020, he was hospitalised after a viper bit him while he was trying to save it. His friends said that he was trying to rescue the viper from a well and the pit viper bit his finger. In earlier interviews, Suresh has admitted that he has been bitten over 300 times.

When Prince Charles had visited India in 2013, he met Vava Suresh and called him a ‘living wonder’. Charles had said, “Even an elephant dies within half an hour of a king cobra bite. Then how did you rescue so many king cobras? You are a living wonder.”