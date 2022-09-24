ADVERTISEMENT

Falguni Pathak Shares Stories of People Criticising Neha Kakkar, Fans Love It!

Neha Kakkar recreates Falguni Pathak's hit song 'Maine Payal Hai Chhankayi' and fans are not impressed!

Jhalak Jain
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
i

One thing all the 90s kids are proud of is the music that we all grew up listening to and naturally, we're attached to those songs. From Shaan's 'Tanha Dil and Lucky Ali's 'O Sanam' to Falguni Pathak's 'Maine Payal Hai Chhankai'— are much more than just songs, they are emotions! And it hurts when people try to recreate the original gem of a song and add random beats and lo-fi music to it.

So when Neha Kakkar and Tanishk Bagchi took it upon themselves to remix Falguni Pathak's hit song 'Maine Payal Hai Chhankai', the internet was not pleased. Many criticized Neha Kakkar for ruining the song and even asked her to stop recreating old songs. While this might come across as slightly harsh; but come on, people need to stop playing with our emotions and childhood memories like that!

And it wasn't just netizens who seemed displeased with Neha, even singer Falguni Pathak wasn't impressed. She even shared fans' reactions criticizing Neha Kakkar on her Instagram account and desis couldn't relate more!

Here are some comments:

