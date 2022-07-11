Gujarat Scammers Dupe Russian Betters by Creating Fake IPL, Internet Amused

As per the reports, the scam was organised by Shoeb Davda who worked in a Russian pub for eight months before returning to Molipur. There Shoeb met Asif Mohammed, who planned the entire con.

Police official Bhavesh Rathod told the Times of India, “Shoeb would take live bets over the Telegram channel. He would instruct Kolu, the umpire, over a walkie-talkie to signal fours and sixes. Kolu communicated the same to the batsman and the bowler. Acting on the instructions, the bowler would deliver a slow ball, enabling the batsman to hit it for a four or a six,”.

The cops have so far arrested 4 people involved. Rs 3 lakh installment was already paid by the Russian betters before the cops made the arrest.