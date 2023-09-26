ADVERTISEMENT
Employee Marked Absent; To Receive Pay Cut After Being Stuck In Office Elevator

The employee even resorted to recording the incident from the elevator camera.

A Reddit post detailing an employee's ordeal of getting stuck in an elevator on his way to work, only to be marked "absent" and threatened with a salary deduction, has ignited a storm of outrage on social media.

The employee, who endured three hours of confinement in the elevator due to an unexpected malfunction, shared his experience on the platform. He described how, upon finally reporting the incident to HR, they marked him as "absent" and insisted on his presence at work despite the ordeal.

The employee even resorted to recording the incident from the elevator camera. Read here:

Posted just one day ago, the Reddit thread has received nearly 500 upvotes and a multitude of comments, with people expressing their disapproval of the HR's handling of the situation.

Take a look:

Topics:  Redditors   Toxic work culture 

