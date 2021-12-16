ADVERTISEMENT
Meet Emma Heesters, Dutch Singer Going Viral for Her Cover of Desi Songs
The 'Bijlee Bijlee' cover is especially amazing!
i
Dutch singer Emma Heesters recently went viral for her cover of Harrdy Sandhu's 'Bijlee Bijlee'. However, that's not the only song she can sing. Right from Hindi to Tamil, Heesters has sung almost every popular song in India.
She has started gaining recognition among the Indian audience, as a result of which, she has recorded a lot more covers. Her accent is absolutely perfect, and sometimes she even gives those songs her own unique twists by translating them in English. Watch the video for more.
ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT