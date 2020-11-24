Elon Musk Overtakes Bill Gates as 2nd Richest, Twitter Reacts
You know who had a great 2020? Billionaires.
Elon Musk, has surpassed not only Mark Zuckerberg but also Bill Gates to become the second-richest person in the world. Bill Gates' current net worth is $127.7 billion. After a continuous surge in the share price of Tesla since the start of the year, Elon Musk’s net worth has increased by almost $100 billion, bringing it to $127.9 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index. However, since there is a very small gap between the net worths of Gates and Musk, they are expected to switch positions again soon.
Unsurprisingly, Twitter was bustling with memes. Here are some favourites that grabbed everyone’s attention:
Jeff Bezos, however, still remains untouched as the richest man in the index with a net worth of about $190 billion. In India, Mukesh Ambani retains the position as the richest man of the country with a net worth of $80.6 billion.
