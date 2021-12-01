Elon Musk Just Launched a Cyberwhistle to Mock Apple’s ‘Polishing Cloth’
Apple's polishing cloth costs Rs 1900.
Elon Musk, founder and CEO of electric car company Tesla Motors and currently the second-richest man on earth is known to have some fun online, whether it is through cypto memes or taking a dig at his competitors.
Building on this reputation, Musk just launched Tesla's cyberwhistle in an attempt to mock Apple for its polishing cloth that costs Rs 1900. A few months ago, Apple was trolled extensively for selling a "polishing cloth" or a simple cloth, for a very expensive price.
Taking a dig at this, Musk took to Twitter and wrote, "Blow the whistle on Tesla! Don’t waste your money on that silly Apple Cloth, buy our whistle instead!"
Currently selling for $50, Tesla's official site says that the product is already out of stock. If this is not a joke, we are convinced people will spend their money on just about anything, no matter how stupid it is!
