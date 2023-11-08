ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Elderly Couple's Adorable 'Zootopia' Recreation Goes Viral; Steals Hearts Online

Since being shared on Instagram, the video has taken the online world by storm, accumulating 53.5 million views.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
Elderly Couple's Adorable 'Zootopia' Recreation Goes Viral; Steals Hearts Online
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

An endearing video of an elderly couple recreating iconic scenes from the much-loved Disney film Zootopia, is melting hearts on the internet. The delightful video was originally shared on Instagram's Achamass page, accompanied by the simple caption, "Our version."

In the clip, this couple showcases their attention to detail as they meticulously replicate va``rious poses from the beloved animated movie.

The short video features the husband expertly operating the camera, capturing candid moments with his wife as they bring to life the endearing characters, Nick and Judy, from Zootopia in a real-world setting. Their meticulous mimicking of the animated duo's selfie poses and expressions struck a chord with millions, spreading warmth and smiles across the internet.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Since being shared on Instagram just a few days ago, the video has taken the online world by storm, accumulating an astounding 53.5 million views. Not only has it garnered immense attention, but it has also triggered a wave of reactions from viewers.

The couple's video is part of a growing social media trend known as the Zootopia Selfie Trend, where users engage in recreating signature poses and mimicking facial expressions of the movie's beloved characters, Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps.

Check how the internet is reacting here:

Also Read

Wedding Meets World Cup Win: Viral Clip Shows UP Newlywed's Unique Celebration

Wedding Meets World Cup Win: Viral Clip Shows UP Newlywed's Unique Celebration

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz

Topics:  Viral Videos 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×