Pay Using Plastic and Get Free Food at This Gujarat Cafe
The cafe, inaugurated in Junagadh, will serve one plate of poha or dhokla in exchange for 1 kg of plastic waste.
As more and more small and medium businesses are doing their bit to reduce plastic waste, this Gujarat cafe's idea to further the initiative stands apart from the rest.
The administration of Junagadh has decided to inagurate a cafe that accepts plastic waste as payment in exchange for food.
The food will be served depending on the waste patrons bring in. For example, one kg of plastic waste will get you one plate of poha. The best part about this eco-friendly cafe is that all the ingredients for the food are sourced from local farms. Moreover, the cafe will be run by Sarvoday Sakhi Mandal, a women-run organisation who have collaborated with the farmers to run this cafe.
The menu of the cafe includes traditional Gujarati dishes such as bengan bharta, sev tameta (a dish made out of sev and tomatoes), and thepla.
All beverages will be served in clay utensils and the cafe has even set up a shop where patrons can buy the ingredients directly. According to Rekha Solani, a member of the Sarvoday Sakhi Mandal, the women of the organisation have set up this cafe by investing Rs 50,000 from their own share.
Rachit Raj, the collector of Junagadh said, "We want to promote (a) clean and green Junagadh. To start with, we will give a glass of lemon juice or fennel juice for 500 gm plastic waste and one plate of dhokla or poha for 1 kg of plastic waste. More the plastic waste, bigger the platter," in a statement to TOI.
(With inputs fromTOI).
