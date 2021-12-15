This Dutch Singer’s Cover of ‘Bijlee Bijlee’ Is Stealing Hearts on Twitter

Harrdy Sandhu's latest song 'Bijlee Bijlee' has dominated Indian social media, but the craze doesn't just end there. Dutch singer Emma Heesters recently recorded a cover of the song and it is nothing short of perfect. Her voice is very melodious, and she aces the Punjabi accent too.

Heesters is famous for recording songs in different languages, and this time, she chose Punjabi. In her caption, she writes, "Bijlee bijlee 💜 • I was up for a new challenge! PUNJABI 😍 what song should be next?"

Check out the video here: