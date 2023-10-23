ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Duo Goes Viral For Performing Garba In Nun Costumes; Sparks Hilarious Reactions

"When Garba Night is at 8:00PM and Halloween Party is at 10PM."

In an intriguing twist to the exuberant Navratri festivities, a viral video has captured two individuals performing Garba in a rather unconventional ensemble – they were garbed as the Demon Nun Valac.

Unfolding a captivating performance, the duo, donned in a nun's habit, showcased their Garba prowess.

While the precise location of this unique spectacle remains unverified, the video showcases the two dancers executing the Garba steps with precision.

Take a look here:

Onlookers couldn't resist the urge to capture this distinctive performance, with many taking photos and videos of the Demon Nun-inspired dancers.

The original video's comment section is a treasure trove of hilarious reactions. Check here:

