Drunk Turkish Man Reported Missing Participates in Search To Find Himself

50-year-old Bayhan Mutlu went missing a few days ago from his neighbourhood Cayyaka, located in the Bursa Province, Turkey, according to a local news outlet, NTV. After a night out with friends, Mutlu didn't return home, alarming his family members. He got lost somewhere in the woods and the police was informed. A few local residents also helped the police look for the man by yelling his name in the woods.

While the search party was calling out his name, Mutlu was present there when he realised he was the one they were looking for. "Who are we looking for? I am here," he said. That is when the police found him and realised what had gone down.

Now this is a real drunk story!

(With inputs from The Times of India).