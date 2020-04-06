DRDO Develops Bio Suits to Protect Medical Personnel From COVID-19

As the urgency of developing a cure to combat COVID-19 heightens around the world and international leaders tenaciously seek help over equipment, testing kits and even protective gear, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Thursday shared some positive news. The DRDO has been able to develop a bio-suit to keep medical and paramedical personnel safe from the novel virus.

The Indian Defence Ministry, in a statement, spoke about how DRDO scientists have worked hard and been able to achieve this with their technical expertise in nanotechnology, textiles and coating to come up with this comprehensive Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).