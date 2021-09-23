Meet Dr Deepshika Chettri, Second Female from Sikkim to Join Indian Armed Forces
Dr Deepshika secured the 6th rank in the army medical exams.
Dr Deepshika Chettri recently forged history after becoming the second female from Sikkim to be a part of the Indian Armed Forces (IAF). Born in Gangtok, she joined the IAF after completing her basic training. She secured the sixth rank overall and second rank among female candidates in the army medical exams.
She joined the army after completing her MBBS from the Sikkim Manipal Institute Of Medical Science. In a congratulatory post, the Chief Minister of Sikkim, Prem Singh Tamang-Golay wrote, "I wish her more milestones and success in all her endeavours and hope she inspires others to follow suit."
An alumni of Tashi Namgyal Academy, St Joseph’s Kalimpong and Birla Balika Vidyapeeth Pilani, she is now stepping into the force and donning the olive green cap for an 8-month tenure. An inspiration to many, we hope she continues to achieve more strides such as these in her career!
