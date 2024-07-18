ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Masala Dosa For Rs 20, Idli for 10; Restaurant Food Prices Shock Bengaluru Woman

A woman was surprised when she visited a South Indian restaurant in Bengaluru.

A woman was surprised when she visited a South Indian restaurant in Bengaluru. She was craving dishes like idli, vada, and sambar, but was amazed by the extremely low prices.

She shared the menu on X (formerly Twitter), comparing the prices to those at the famous Rameshwaram Cafe. Sahili Totale went to Taaza Thindi in Bengaluru's Jayanagar, a restaurant known for serving authentic South Indian food for decades. The incredibly cheap prices, like masala dosa for just Rs 20, caught the attention of netizens.

Take a look at the tweet:

Netizens took to social media to talk about food prices in different cities. One user wrote, "Kolkata , wakes up to idli at 55/- per piece in south indian restaurants."

Here are some other tweets:

