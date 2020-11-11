Eric Trump Trolled For Asking People To Vote a Week After Election

Donald Trump's son, Eric Trump, made an error and Twitter wouldn't forgive.

Amisha Zalani
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
Eric Trump standing to the left of Donald Trump
i

Donald Trump's son Eric Trump has become a joke for social media ever since he urged Americans to get out and vote...a week after the elections. On Tuesday, Eric, Donald Trump's second eldest son, tweeted, "Minnesota get out and vote!!!"

The tweet was deleted within a few minutes of being posted, but nothing ever goes unnoticed on social media!

Look at how Twitter users reacted:

Eric Trump Trolled For Asking People To Vote a Week After Election
Photo : (twitter)

Social media users also noticed that Eric Trump had shared a series of related tweets on Election Day asking people to vote. This gave rise to rumours that his Minnesota tweet was probably a scheduling error.

Eric Trump Trolled For Asking People To Vote a Week After Election
Photo : (twitter)

One social media user compared him to Internet Explorer, a browser known for its poor performance by Microsoft.

Eric Trump Trolled For Asking People To Vote a Week After Election
Photo : (twitter)

Twitter is not an easy place to forgive, and Eric Trump did end up becoming the target of a lot of trolling for his ill-timed post.

Eric Trump Trolled For Asking People To Vote a Week After Election
Photo : (twitter)

Among those who ridiculed the tweet was television personality Padma Lakshmi.

Eric Trump Trolled For Asking People To Vote a Week After Election
Photo : (twitter)

After a prolonged counting process, Joe Biden won the election and is the President-elect of the USA. His running mate Kamala Harris will be the next Vice President.

Also Read
Siri Thinks Kamala Harris Is US President, Netizens Amused
Siri Thinks Kamala Harris Is US President, Netizens Amused

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!