Eric Trump Trolled For Asking People To Vote a Week After Election
Donald Trump's son, Eric Trump, made an error and Twitter wouldn't forgive.
Donald Trump's son Eric Trump has become a joke for social media ever since he urged Americans to get out and vote...a week after the elections. On Tuesday, Eric, Donald Trump's second eldest son, tweeted, "Minnesota get out and vote!!!"
The tweet was deleted within a few minutes of being posted, but nothing ever goes unnoticed on social media!
Look at how Twitter users reacted:
Social media users also noticed that Eric Trump had shared a series of related tweets on Election Day asking people to vote. This gave rise to rumours that his Minnesota tweet was probably a scheduling error.
One social media user compared him to Internet Explorer, a browser known for its poor performance by Microsoft.
Twitter is not an easy place to forgive, and Eric Trump did end up becoming the target of a lot of trolling for his ill-timed post.
Among those who ridiculed the tweet was television personality Padma Lakshmi.
After a prolonged counting process, Joe Biden won the election and is the President-elect of the USA. His running mate Kamala Harris will be the next Vice President.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.