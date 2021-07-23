Domestic Worker's Son Becomes Engineer at Ford
"My mom was waiting for this day her whole life," wrote Bhavesh Lohar while sharing his story.
Bhavesh Lohar, the son of a domestic worker from Udaipur, Rajasthan, recently got a job as a software engineer at Ford Motor Company.
Lohar, a student from NIT (National Institute of Technology), Bhopal, took to LinkedIn to share his story. He spoke about how he used to discuss cars with his friend and was always attracted to Ford cars, specifically Ford Figo.
The pandemic struck while he was still living in his hostel, and had to come back home and live with seven other family members in a small, 6x6 ft room.
"I slept, learned, and gave interviews in some of the great companies sitting in this 6 by 6 room and was fortunate enough to got selected in Ford," he writes in his post.
He also credited his elder sisters for giving up their dreams to help him succeed, along with his mother who worked as a domestic worker. He also mentioned that the other members of the family had to earn money because his father's monthly income of Rs 7,000-8,000 would be used for repaying their debts.
He ended his post by saying that he knew a lot of students were facing tougher situations than him, and for them, his message was to "keep doing your work honestly and be positive because God has better plans for you."
