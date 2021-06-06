‘Dom’ , The Father-Son Narco Drama That Will Hook You Right In
A gritty narrative based on a true story
One of the most exciting shows currently on the Amazon Prime Video roster is a little-known Brazilian gem, Dom. Based on a true story, Dom tells the story of a cop who has to bring a stop to one of Rio de Janeiro’s most dreaded drug traffickers, who also happens to be his son.
Before we get into more details, check out the trailer.
Even though both father and son grew up in Rio, the story shows how the city affects people who choose different paths despite being in a similar environment. The show spans across two timelines - one showing the father, Victor Dantas, in his teenage years, and the other showing the rise of his son, Pedro, his struggle with cocaine as a kid, and his rise within the gang scene in Rio during his late teens and early twenties.
Although the show has enough action and thrill to hook you right in from the get go, it also touches upon a deeper layer - that of a complicated and yet, endearing father-son relationship, which gives a wide universal appeal.
The 8-episode series is created by Brazilian filmmaker Breno Silveira, and features Gabriel Leone as Pedro and Flavio Tolezani as his father Victor.
Dom is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video, and it has also been dubbed in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu for Indian viewers.
