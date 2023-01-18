ADVERTISEMENT

Dolce & Gabanna Is Selling Monkey Caps For ₹32,000 And Desi Twitter Is Losing It

A Twitter user shared the now-viral screenshot with, "As a Bengali, I am horrified and vindicated".

In news of what netizens are hilariously enraged by, Italian luxury fashion brand Dolce & Gabanna is making headlines for selling monkey caps for a whopping ₹32,000.

Take a look at the now-viral screenshot, where a "Khaki Ski Mask Cap" is being sold at a price that has infuriated netizens - especially Bengali Twitter users. Don't forget to notice how it's even on sale! Making the original price...a staggering ₹40,000.

Social media is abuzz with memes, jokes and reactions to this amusing daylight robbery. While one Twitter user shared the screenshot with, "As a Bengali, I am horrified and vindicated", another exclaimed, "Ski cap, my foot! This is monkey Tupi for Rs 32000 almost."

Check out more hilarious responses here:

