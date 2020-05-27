There’s nothing quite as pure as the relationship between a human and a dog and every now and then we come across stories that prove just that. The most recent one being of a dog who has been earnestly waiting for its owner even though the latter has succumbed to the novel coronavirus.A social media user took to Twitter to share the story of a loyal dog who has been waiting for his owner for the past three months outside a hospital in Wuhan, China. The dog’s owner succumbed to the disease COVID-19 just 5 days after showing up at the hospital.According to the tweet, “7-yo dog Xiao Bao waited patiently for his owner at Wuhan hospital. Staff at Wuhan Taikang Hospital fed Xiao Bao Xiao's owner died 5 days after being admitted.”It’s the staff at Suhan Taikang Hospital that has been kind enough to continue feeding the dog and keep him alive.According to a report by Metro, on 13 April, after the lockdown in Wuhan was lifted, the hospital supermarket opened up. That’s when the caretaker of the supermarket, Wu Cuifen, also returned for work and noticed Xiao Bao. In fact, the name ‘Xiao Bao’ has been given to him by Cuifen who spent a few days getting to know the dog and eventually brought him into the shop with him. He has been caring for the dog ever since.Cuifen also revealed that there have been deliberate attempts to leave Xiao Bao somewhere far off but somehow, he always made his way back to the hospital.This is proof of just how loving and loyal dogs are!Well, here’s hoping Xiao Bao is able to move on and find comfort in his new home.Chennai Woman Eats Only One Meal A Day To Feed Her Dogs We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.