Netizens Can't Get Enough of Unsung Heroes at Quarantine Centres
COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, is now a global pandemic. A virus that originated from the small town of Wuhan in China has now globally led to more than 10,000 deaths and has affected more than 2,45,967 people.
Doctors and nurses around the world have been spending their days and nights at quarantine centres, risking their own lives to save others.
Some of these healthcare workers took to social media to show how the constant work has not only affected them mentally, but physically as well.
While some shared images of how gruelling their days and nights had become, others had a message for the rest of the world to see!
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
