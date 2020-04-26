COVID-19 Heroes: Doctors Spread Positivity With ‘Song of Hope’
While the COVID-19 outbreak has certainly come down hard on everyone, it’s especially worse for healthcare workers who are fighting at the frontlines. The situation demands them to step up and they are doing just that. Doctors across the nation have had to put their lives on hold and serve the nation.
During these tough times, sixty doctors from across the country have come together to put a smile across everyone’s face by creating the ‘The Song of Hope’. The healthcare professionals from Chandigarh, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Delhi, Nagpur, Kanyakumari, Anand and many cities come together in the video and dance to the song ‘Happy’ by Pharrel Williams to remind everyone of the importance of mental well being in such times.
In the video, we see doctors, in scrubs, dancing and smiling freely bringing some sunshine during such tough times.
“We are working tirelessly round the clock to save your lives, to ensure the country’s physical well being. And we are here to remind you to look after your mental well being too, for the hope of a brighter morning propels us further,” quotes the video.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
