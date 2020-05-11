Senior resident doctor, Zahid Abdul Majeed at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) risked his life in order to save a COVID-19 patient. The patient was headed to the hospital’s trauma centre on 7 May and whilst in the ambulance, his condition grew more critical which is when Dr Zahid stepped in. In order to re-intubate the patient, Zahid had to remove his PPE (face shield and goggles).He advised other healthcare professionals not to take this as an example to follow and strictly use PPE’s. It was when he was in the ambulance and the transfer was happening, he realised that the patient’s tube was wrongly positioned and if not immediately corrected would make them go into a cardiac arrest.But working with PPE in a poorly lit ambulance was becoming a constraint, so he removed the face shield and the goggles because they were fogging up and performed the procedure while keeping his N-95 mask on.He also immediately reported the breach in protocol and was asked to be quarantined by the hospital authorities. The patient is still being observed while they continue to be on a ventilator.The doctor who hails from Kashmir’s Wanihama-Dialgam village in Anantnag district has been working at AIIMS for almost two years.Due to the high-pressure job he hasn’t been able to meet his parents in nearly a year and hopes that the COVID-19 situation becomes better so he can head to his village to visit them.He was extremely worried about how his father would react upon hearing how he put his life at risk. However, when he called, he reassured his son by appreciating his spirit.He added that seeing a patient in pain made him take this step and also spoke on how working at AIIMS and watching his teachers and seniors make the extra effort for their patients, has taught him to do the same.Meet the AIIMS Doctors Behind the Viral COVID-19 Video We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.