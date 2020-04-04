COVID-19 Lockdown: Doctor Comes to Rescue by Feeding Patient
Amid all the coronavirus updates, it’s easy to miss out on the good news. Recently, a Twitter user shared a heartwarming image of a doctor and his patient on social media. Journalist Arun Janarshanan shared a photo of a doctor feeding his patient.
According to the caption, the relatives of the patient were unable to come see him so the Dr Georgi Abraham took over. According to the tweet, the doctor is a senior Nephrologist of Madras Medical Mission.
“As relatives of a patient couldn't come, a doctor (Georgi Abraham, a senior Nephrologist of Madras Medical Mission) is feeding his patient. This is MEDICINE. #AmidstLockdown”
Twitter users were extremely overjoyed at the gesture:
One user even shared a personal experience:
In these trying times, there are other good Samaritans who are keeping the spirit of humanity alive. One such example is of the Goa Sikh Youth community. The Goa Sikh Youth has started reaching out to those adversely affected by the lockdown and providing them with essentials. A Facebook user took to social media to write about their experience after having visited the initiative by Goa Sikh Community.
In the Facebook post, Sukhvinder Singh wrote about how the Goa Sikh Youth is providing food to people affected by the COVID-19 lockdown. Particularly the poor, elderly and those “stranded and struggling for meals.”
We'll get through this!
