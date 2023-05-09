Divorced Woman Asks For Refund From Photographer Four Years After Wedding

In news that's leaving the internet stunned, a South African woman has demanded a refund from her wedding photographer, four years after her big day. The woman claimed that since she is now divorced, the photos are of no use to her and her ex-husband.
The wedding photographer shared the WhatsApp chat with the woman, which has since made several rounds on the internet. Initially, he thought it was a prank, but later realised the woman was serious.
He shared the now-viral screenshots with the tweet, "I swear my life is a movie 🤦🏽♂️🤣 you can't make this stuff up."
After the photographer declined the woman's request for a refund, she involved her lawyer and re-adjusted her demands to a 70% refund. She also requested to meet him in person, but the photographer hilariously refused.
Take a look:
The now-viral tweet thread garnered several reactions and made so many headlines that the woman's ex-husband reached out to the photographer. Joking about his ex-wife and calling the incident 'embarrassing', he said, "I apologize on her behalf."
Upon several requests from netizens, the photographer even made videos detailing the incident. He shared them under the viral thread with the text, "The Refund Lady Story".
To no one's surprise, the internet was deeply amused by this bizarre story. Ever since uploading, the thread has attracted over 405.1K views and over 1,624 likes.
Check out how netizens reacted here:
