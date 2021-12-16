Dilip Joshi’s Daughter Niyati Hailed Online for Not Hiding Greys in Wedding Pics
Niyati Joshi was seen pulling off her grey hair in her wedding pictures.
We see a lot of people rocking those greys, no matter what their age. More and more people have started rejecting the idea of hair colours and treatments and instead chosen to embrace their grey hair. Niyati Joshi, daughter of Dilip Joshi, recently got married, and in her wedding photos, she is seen proudly carrying her grey hair.
Photos of her wedding day with her father have gone viral where she is wearing a red lehenga. Check them out here:
A lot of users on social media have applauded her courage and even complimented her for doing something different and not colouring her hair.
