Can’t Control Tears: ‘Dil Bechara’ Makes Sushant Fans Emotional

On Friday, the much-awaited Sushant Singh Rajput film Dil Bechara released on Disney+ Hotstar and fans were left overwhelmed. Dil Bechara stars Sushant Singh Rajput opposite Sanjana Sanghi. It is a remake of the Hollywood film The Fault In Our Stars, which is based on the book of the same name.

While Dil Bechara is an emotional watch anyway, there's no doubt about the fact that the unexpected demise of Sushant Singh Rajput in June has given the film new meaning. For most fans, it was an emotional and cathartic experience to be able to watch the adored actor come to life on screen, one last time.

Check out how fans reacted: