Woman Asks Where She Can Get SRK’s ‘Cool’ Necklace, Dharma Sends It to Her
Harnidh tweeted asking about where she could get the chain, and Dharma actually responded!
Shah Rukh Khan played the role of a cool, young college student in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai alongside Kajol and Rani Mukherjee. His part along with dialogues such as "Pyaar dosti hai" (Love is friendship) continue their presence in pop-culture references till date.
Something else that was iconic from he movie? The chain that Khan sports. The chain with 'COOL' spelled out on it in silver has apparently become a sought-after accessory for many, and one user even made her request to obtain it vocal on Twitter.
Harnidh wrote, "can someone pls tell me where i can get the COOL necklace chain thing shah rukh khan wears in kuch kuch hota hai pls pls," on her Twitter account.
A few retweets and likes later, Dharma Productions themselves responded and asked Harnidh to send her address through direct message. She did, and in no time, the necklace was delivered at her doorstep! What a wonderful gesture by the production house. Harnidh tweeted about the incident and wrote, "Thank you for making a girl's silly dream come true." She also tagged Dharma in the post.
Users online were surprised how the situation had turned out. Some shared their own memories of the movie and others made additional requests to Dharma, hoping to get lucky. Here are some reactions:
