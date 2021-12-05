Desis Come Up With Make-Believe Rules & Memes Amid Katrina-Vicky Wedding Rumours
Viral Bhayani is probably facing the toughest challenge of his career.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are reportedly set to tie the knot somewhere between 7-9 December in a luxury resort at Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Ahead of the wedding, a lot of rules have been laid down as to how guests should behave, including a no-phone policy during the ceremony, to ensure the couple's privacy.
The heightened security to ensure nothing gets leaked out has finally made its way to netizens who have joked about how the wedding has been treated like a covert government operation. Some users took it upon themselves to suggest rules to the couple, and others made some hilarious memes about how they have to go out their way to avoid the paparazzi.
