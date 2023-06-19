Desi Twitter's New Fave? A Pakistani Mango Seller Covering Shakira's Waka Waka

ADVERTISEMENT
An Instagram user joked under the now-viral clip, "Shakira in multiverse".

The internet is full of surprises, and every day we come across incredibly talented individuals from all corners of the world. This time it’s a video that's been making waves online and capturing hearts everywhere.

Imagine stumbling upon a mango seller in Attock, Pakistan, who serenades customers with his own rendition of Shakira's sensational hit, Waka Waka!

Thanks to an Instagram user who shared the now-viral video on Instagram, we get a front-row seat to this extraordinary performance.

In the clip, the vendor can be seen selling mangoes while belting out his unique version of Shakira's iconic anthem, Waka Waka (This Time for Africa).

The caption of the post sums it up perfectly: "Only Attock has this type of talent."

This captivating clip has already garnered over 4 million views, leaving a trail of hilarious reactions in its wake. A Twitter user commented, "Shakira in multiverse" while another joked, "Mirza ghalib if mango was his mehboob".

Check out netizens' reactions here:

Topics:  Pakistan   Shakira 

