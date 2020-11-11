Desi Twitter Outraged Over Cardi B's 'Homage To Durga'

Cardi B has come under fire on the internet. This time, she's specifically experiencing the wrath of Indians who are upset over her latest photoshoot for her new brand of sneakers called Club C Cardi sneaker collection in collaboration with Reebok.

One of the photos features Cardi B posing like Goddess Durga while holding the shoe in one of the hands. The caption reads, "In a @GeorgesHobeika dress, she pays homage to Durga, the Hindu goddess, whose symbols of protection and inner strength resonate as much in modern times as they have through the centuries. Like Durga, Cardi B is a dominant female voice at a critical time.⁠"