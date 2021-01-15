Want to Vaccinate the Country? Twitter Has Some Creative Ideas

Vaccination drives in India will begin on 16 January.

Hazel Gandhi
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
Want to Vaccinate the Country? Twitter Has Some Creative Ideas
i

As India is gearing up to vaccinate the country against COVID-19, netizens couldn’t have been more excited. So, when the Prime Minister announced that vaccination drives will begin all over the country from 16 January, a lot of Indians on Twitter came up with creative ideas and jokes on how it can be done within no time, and it’s a treat to watch!

Right from putting the vaccine in vada pav and Maggi to biryani, these tweets got us laughing big time. Here is a compilation of some of the best ideas netizens came up with:

The user that first kicked off this trend:

Want to Vaccinate the Country? Twitter Has Some Creative Ideas
Photo: Twitter

Two birds, one stone scenario right here...

Want to Vaccinate the Country? Twitter Has Some Creative Ideas
Photo: Twitter

Even the bosses will do morning coffee runs now.

Want to Vaccinate the Country? Twitter Has Some Creative Ideas
Photo: Twitter

These ideas are gold.

Want to Vaccinate the Country? Twitter Has Some Creative Ideas
Photo: Twitter

Prime members rejoicing...

Want to Vaccinate the Country? Twitter Has Some Creative Ideas
Photo: Twitter

And a couple more...

Want to Vaccinate the Country? Twitter Has Some Creative Ideas
Photo: Twitter
Want to Vaccinate the Country? Twitter Has Some Creative Ideas
Photo: Twitter
Also Read
An American Website Will Pay You $500 to Watch Netflix & Eat Pizza
An American Website Will Pay You $500 to Watch Netflix & Eat Pizza

(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!