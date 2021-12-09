ADVERTISEMENT

Desi Bride Swaps Lehenga for Ripped Jeans on Wedding Day, Video Goes Viral

What do you think of this hatke choice?

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Desi bride wears ripped jeans instead of lehenga for wedding.</p></div>
Right from entering the wedding venue on a horse to appearing for an exam right before the ceremony, desi brides have done a lot of things differently this year while getting married. So is the case of Mudra Bhagat, a bride who recently got married in Rajsthan.

In a video, Bhagat is talking about how she doesn't want to wear a lehenga but instead just go to the ceremony in her ripped jeans. She says, "Mujhe lehenga nahi pehenna. Mujhe raise hi jaana hai (I don't want to wear a lehenga. I want to go like this)."

As long as the bride is happy, anything works, right?

However, Mudra finally does change into a lehenga for her ceremony as seen in her wedding videos. Irrespective of the outfit, she still looks like the happiest and most beautiful bride ever!

