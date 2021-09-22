Delivery Workers Denied Lift In Udaipur Mall, Notice Sparks Outrage on Twitter
A mall in Udaipur issued a notice prohibiting delivery executives from using the lift.
It is not an easy job to be a food delivery personnel in India. You'll have to face constant harassment, manage with the pay cuts, travel in extreme weather conditions, deal with the rising fuel prices, job uncertainty and what not. If this was not enough, the COVID-19 pandemic has put the the delivery workers at risk of contracting the virus.
Recently, a mall in Udaipur put a notice which said that food delivery workers from Zomato and Swiggy are not allowed to use the lift and should use the stairs instead.
Journalist, Sobhana Nair, shared a picture of the same on twitter:
Netizens on Twitter called out the discrimination and criticized other housing societies for having similar guidelines for food delivery workers.
There are many shopping malls and housing societies that treat delivery workers in a similar manner. Instead of being inhumane, they need to be kinder to the them and show compassion.
What do you think?
