Netizens Question CJI’s Role Over ‘Limitations’ Remark

A Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde agreed to hear a plea filed by riot victims on Wednesday, 4 March, asking for the apex court to order immediate registration of FIRs against political leaders like Kapil Mishra and Anurag Thakur, who allegedly made provocative speeches that instigated violence in northeast Delhi.

The victims approached the Supreme Court after the Delhi High Court deferred taking any decision on the registration of FIRs at this time, while hearing a plea by activist Harsh Mander.

Mander’s petition in the high court had sought immediate registration of FIRs against Kapil Mishra, Parvesh Verma and Anurag Thakur, on the basis that ‘their hate speech allegedly led to violence in the national capital.’