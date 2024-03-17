ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Goa Tourist's Lost iPhone Was Traded For Pav Bhaji

Delhi tourist's stolen iPhone traded for Pav Bhaji in Goa, leaving netizens amused and shocked.

During a trip to Goa, a man from Delhi had his iPhone stolen by another intoxicated partygoer. Hungry and without money, the thief traded the phone for a plate of Pav Bhaji at a local eatery. The incident was shared on social media by user @KartikeyaRai11.

An iPhone costs between ₹ 60,000 and ₹ 1.5 lakh, while pav bhaji costs approximately ₹ 100 at a local eating joint and ₹ 500 or more at a posh restaurant.

"A drunk dude pickpocketed my phone in Goa (I was equally drunk). The drunk dude then got very hungry and went to eat bhaji pao in a small shop, but he had no money to pay for it, so he took out the red iPhone and tried to trade that for the bhaji pao," the man posted on X.

Netizens took to social media to react to the story. One user wrote, "The pav bhaji must have been that good." Another was just gobsmacked by the incident, reacting with emojis.

Topics:  iPhone 

