COVID-19: Delhi Gurudwara Offers Langar & Quarantine Facilities
With 75 districts across the country in lockdown, India is currently in the midst of fighting the spread of coronavirus. However, it’s in the darkest of times that kindness shines brighter than anything else.
Most recently, Majinder Singh Sirsa, president of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), wrote to CM Kejriwal that Sarai of Majnu Ka Tila Sahib will be on toes to provide any kind of help needed in the current situation. He assured Kejriwal that the gurudwara committee will provide full support, including meals for the poor and destitute, to the government to fight COVID-19
In the letter, Sirsa wrote, "In this hour of need, we stand by the government and support them in all their preventive measures and decision as responsible institutions". The Gurudwara committee has also offered to provide "langar" (meal) for poor and destitute in the national capital.”
“Moreover, the gurudwara authorities will also provide free meals (langar) to the patients as well as the medics and extend their help in any matter concerned. In fact, the gurudwaras across the capital will provide langar to those in need affected due to the pandemic.”Majinder Singh Sirsa, President of DSGMC
DSGMC president Manjinder Sirsa wrote to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal that every room was available to be used. Also, separate rooms will be given to health staff in order to make it "the safest and secure environment".
The Sikh community has always open-heartedly welcomed every individual under gurudwara's hand. From putting their lives in danger during Chennai floods to opening their doors for Hindu-Muslim-Dalit victims of Delhi violence, Sikhs have always come forward to help the nation & humanity in times of crisis.
(With inputs from The Hindu)
