COVID-19: Delhi Gurudwara Offers Langar & Quarantine Facilities

Most recently, Majinder Singh Sirsa, president of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), wrote to CM Kejriwal that Sarai of Majnu Ka Tila Sahib will be on toes to provide any kind of help needed in the current situation. He assured Kejriwal that the gurudwara committee will provide full support, including meals for the poor and destitute, to the government to fight COVID-19

In the letter, Sirsa wrote, "In this hour of need, we stand by the government and support them in all their preventive measures and decision as responsible institutions". The Gurudwara committee has also offered to provide "langar" (meal) for poor and destitute in the national capital.”