Tweeple Dream of Summer As Delhi Wakes Up to Season’s Coldest Day
Residents of Delhi woke up to the coldest day of the season as the mercury level touched 4.2 degree Celsius on Friday, 27 December. Since 14 December, most parts of the city have been witnessing "cold days" or "cold spell" for the last 13 days, news agency PTI reported.
Freezing and teeth chattering, Delhiites turned to social media for some warmth. Many even wished for summer to be back soon, as the IMD predicts the mean maximum temperature to drop even further until New Year.
Also Read : Delhi in for Second Coldest December Since 1901
‘When Daal Converted in Cake’: Twitter Pokes fun At Delhi’s Cold Weather
Netizens also took to Twitter, to poke fun at the freezing cold. Here’s how the reacted:
Others Simply Love Delhi Winters
Good Samaritans
Netizens Request for Schools to Shut Down
Also Read : Delhi records coldest day of the season
According to the IMD, a “cold day” is when the maximum temperature is at least 4.5 notches below normal. A “severe cold day” is when the maximum temperature is at least 6.5 degrees Celsius below normal.