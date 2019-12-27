Tweeple Dream of Summer As Delhi Wakes Up to Season’s Coldest Day

Residents of Delhi woke up to the coldest day of the season as the mercury level touched 4.2 degree Celsius on Friday, 27 December. Since 14 December, most parts of the city have been witnessing "cold days" or "cold spell" for the last 13 days, news agency PTI reported.

Freezing and teeth chattering, Delhiites turned to social media for some warmth. Many even wished for summer to be back soon, as the IMD predicts the mean maximum temperature to drop even further until New Year.