Kaafi Real: Let the 'Blame Game' Begin!

The back-and-forth between the Delhi L-G and AAP is back, this time over the deaths of the 3 UPSC aspirants & a mother and her son. Here's a 'Kaafi Real' to remind all Delhiites of the soup (read water) they are in as the leaders fight it out.
- 01/05
A satirical cartoon strip about infrastructural failures in Delhi.
- 02/05
- 03/05
- 04/05
- 05/05
(Photo Courtesy: Aroop Mishra | The Quint)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)