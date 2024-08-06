ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Kaafi Real: Let the 'Blame Game' Begin!

Whoever wins, Delhi loses!

The back-and-forth between the Delhi L-G and AAP is back, this time over the deaths of the 3 UPSC aspirants & a mother and her son. Here's a 'Kaafi Real' to remind all Delhiites of the soup (read water) they are in as the leaders fight it out.

    A satirical cartoon strip about infrastructural failures in Delhi.

    (Photo Courtesy: Aroop Mishra | The Quint)

Topics:  Aam Aadmi Party   UPSC   Delhi rains 

