With the outbreak of the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic, all of our lives came to a sudden halt. Locked up inside our homes, minimal access to shops and markets, life has become quite cumbersome. As we continue to take the small steps to fight this deadly disease, we must also look out for the voiceless. Fortunately, the police are helping out. When Tahseen Khan realised that she had run out of food for her cats, the police came to her rescue.Tahseen Khan, who is from Shaheen Bagh, New Delhi, realised she couldn't avail the online services to refill the food for her cats owing to the restrictions. Desperate, she took help from the police and contacted SHO Vijay Pal Singh. The cop swiftly got into action, contacting a local pet store in the adjoining New Friends Colony and sent his deputy to pick up the food and deliver it to Tahseen's house. The news comes as a complete delight, especially with multiple reports about the suffering of animals floating around.The lockdown has stripped animals of the little care they would receive on a usual day. This is especially true for stray animals that are quickly neglected and forgotten about. While we can fight for ourselves and at least have a voice to complain, these animals don't. Hence, we must do whatever it takes to ensure that animals in our locality do not suffer from starvation and that authorities are in the know of any possible cases where they can step in and help, We'll get through this!