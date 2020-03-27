Delhi Police Rescue Hungry Daily Wage Labourers Amidst Lockdown
If you’re beating yourself down for feeling too bored at home, making runs to the grocery store as you stock up your homes with plenty groceries to feed a village, worrying about what to watch on Netflix next, the not so privileged are out there struggling to figure out where their next meal is coming from.
As more businesses remain shut, the lives of daily wage labourers worse as the lose their means to a livelihood and find themselves stranded on the roads, with empty stomachs and no money. With transportation channels remaining shut for the next 21 days, some of them can’t even return to their homes where they can manage things better.
In a report, Barkha Dutt shared on twitter, she talks to some of these migrant workers who think that poverty would get to them before the virus does.
One such migrant worker told her-"Poverty will kill us before the virus"
In such trying times for these type of workers , Delhi Police offered their help by feeding two labourers who made a PCR call for aid. The two boys Prashant and Dilshad had gone without food for four days.
The policemen at Inderlok Chowki also handed them gloves, masks and sanitisers. They helped them by donating food and rashan.
This thoughtful act is testimony to the spirit of humanity. For the underprivileged being jobless is as scary as a global pandemic. Twitter responded to this good gesture with love and support.
We hope such good samaritan work continues to help those in need, and make this whole lockdown a smoother process for the ones who are not as fortunate.
We'll get through this!
