Delhi Police Rescue Hungry Daily Wage Labourers Amidst Lockdown

If you’re beating yourself down for feeling too bored at home, making runs to the grocery store as you stock up your homes with plenty groceries to feed a village, worrying about what to watch on Netflix next, the not so privileged are out there struggling to figure out where their next meal is coming from.

As more businesses remain shut, the lives of daily wage labourers worse as the lose their means to a livelihood and find themselves stranded on the roads, with empty stomachs and no money. With transportation channels remaining shut for the next 21 days, some of them can’t even return to their homes where they can manage things better.