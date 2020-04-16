COVID-19 Heroes: Cops Deliver Medicines to Diabetic Senior Citizen
The coronavirus lockdown has been extended, and our wait to return to normalcy continues. However, during the pandemic, it’s important we take note of our frontline heroes, those who do not get to be home and wait it out. Throughout the lockdown, we have seen multiple video reports of police personnel helping the needy with food, and now, news has come out of a police constable in Delhi delivering medicines to an ailing senior citizen who is diabetic.
The news comes from New Delhi, where a police constable on instructions from the Station House Officer delivered medicines to the senior citizen. On Monday, the Station Officer, Rohini received a phone call around 3 PM, from an ailing old man, complaining of extreme body pain, as reported by Hindustan Times . The senior citizen, named Bal Singh Rana, a resident of Pushpanjali Enclave, Pitampura, Delhi, called the police station in extreme pain, explaining that he is highly diabetic and in need of medicines not available to him. The man is 78 years old.
After finding out that the medicine was, in fact, available at a Chemist store in Rohini, he decided to reach out for help. He further explained that there was no one at home to help him get the medicines from Rohini.
The Station House Office (SHO) directed Constable Manoj to procure the medicines and get them delivered to the man’s house. Constable Manoj got the medicines delivered to the senior citizen who is a retired officer from the Sanitation Department, GNCT. The police station has informed that the man is doing well now.
With inputs from HT.